Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.49. The company had a trading volume of 351,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

