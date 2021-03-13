Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 94.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.58. 78,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,867. The company has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.90 and its 200-day moving average is $215.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

