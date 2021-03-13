Veritable L.P. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average is $231.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

