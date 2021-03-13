Veritable L.P. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.00. 32,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,385. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

