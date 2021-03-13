Veritable L.P. Has $1.40 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after acquiring an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after acquiring an additional 160,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,204. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,796. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

