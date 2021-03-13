Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,916. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.