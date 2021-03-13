Veritable L.P. Buys 162 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.69.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $318.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average of $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

