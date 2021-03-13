Veritable L.P. Acquires 9,693 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 273.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,412. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $112.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

