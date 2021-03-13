Veritable L.P. Acquires 45,370 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $24.12 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

