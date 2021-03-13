Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. 1,766,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

