Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 74,124 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

