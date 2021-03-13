Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $273.92. 796,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $274.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.