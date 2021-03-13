Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 180,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $327,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.38. 1,839,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.22.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

