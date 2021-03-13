Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,831 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. 1,097,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,878. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

