Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.00.

VEEV opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,876 shares of company stock worth $5,869,674. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

