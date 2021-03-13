Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.