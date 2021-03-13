Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of VECO opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 927,148 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $3,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 212,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 209,652 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

