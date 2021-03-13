Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Vaxart has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $793.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 400.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

