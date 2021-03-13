Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $167.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $168.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.