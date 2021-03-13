Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 2.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $732,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,797,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,874,000 after buying an additional 501,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,434,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,833,000 after buying an additional 59,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,902. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

