Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 189,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 235,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,333. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $91.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

