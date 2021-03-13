Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $137.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

