Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $137.05. 483,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $137.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.