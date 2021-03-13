Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock opened at $219.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $224.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.