Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $219.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.