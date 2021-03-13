Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $27,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

MGV opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

