Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

