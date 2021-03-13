Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 487,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

