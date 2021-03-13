Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,753 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 339,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,409,401. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

