Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Several research firms have weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
In related news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,212 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 526,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,661. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $982.95 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.56.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
