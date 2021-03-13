Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,212 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 611,313 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 526,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,661. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $982.95 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

