Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $163,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 517,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -270.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

