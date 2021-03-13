Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

