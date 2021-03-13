Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.13. 208,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,991,805. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.