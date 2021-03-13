Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $470.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $473.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

