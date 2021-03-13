Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.15. 63,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,834. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

