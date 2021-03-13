Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

