Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 283.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $83.17 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $86.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03.

