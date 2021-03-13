Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 541.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,857 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DISH Network by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

