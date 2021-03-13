Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 24,657.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 132.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,529. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

