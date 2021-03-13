Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

AAP stock opened at $176.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $178.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

