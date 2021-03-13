Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $306.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.