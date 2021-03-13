Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 255 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 947,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 9,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

