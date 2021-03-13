Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 331,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $67.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

