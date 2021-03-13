Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

