Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,775. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.24 and a beta of 1.60.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

