Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,260 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 189.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

