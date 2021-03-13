Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 266 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 218.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $237.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $238.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.06.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

