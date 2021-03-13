Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

MTN stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $129.52 and a twelve month high of $333.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.55.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

