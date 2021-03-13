USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $63,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.