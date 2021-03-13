US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.